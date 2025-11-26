After five years, Zack Ryder made his WWE return.

A few weeks ago, on the Nov. 14 edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Matt Cardona, formerly known as Zack Ryder, made his surprising return toWWE.

Despite losing to LA Knight, Ryder left behind a lasting impact. Recently, speaking to Adrian Hernandez, Chelsea Green shared the details behind her husband's WWE return. Revealing the details, she mentioned how Cardona remained in contact with WWE for years, hoping for a return.

“He’s been in contact with WWE constantly. The whole five years he’s been in contact with WWE. He’s always making sure that Triple H knows what he’s doing or that he’s available for a Rumble and things like that,” she said. “I just think it was a perfect storm — this made the most sense because he does have a personal friendship and relationship with John Cena. So why wouldn’t he want to be John Cena’s final opponent?”

Green also further added John Cena's never-heard-before contribution to it. “And so it worked perfectly — between me pestering WWE, John Cena really pestering WWE, and Matt pestering WWE. They caved, and it worked,” said Green

Following the return, Zack Ryder merchandise became available on the WWE website, leading to confusion among fans regarding his contractual status.

Zack Ryder clears the air about his WWE contract status

Just days after his comeback, Ryder appeared on his Major Wrestling Figure Podcast and cleared the air about his contractual status.

“I did sign something to let them do merch temporarily. Could there be a Mattel figure? Could there be a Topps card? It's really up to them, I've given them the rights temporarily.”

John Cena's “Last Time is Now” tournament not only witnessed Zack Ryder's return but also saw Dolph Ziggler (aka Nic Nemeth) come back against Solo Sikoa on RAW.