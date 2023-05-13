Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Los Angeles Lakers fans didn’t hide their disappointment after Dennis Schroder was ejected from Game 6 following a testy exchange with Golden State Warriors vet Draymond Green.

Green and Schroder received a double technical foul midway through the third quarter after the Warriors forward shoved the ball to the face of the Lakers guard. Schroder appeared to be saying something to Green, and so the referees didn’t hesitate to whistle and issue a double tech.

Unfortunately for Schroder, it was his second technical of the game. He earned a tech earlier in the contest during a different exchange with Green as well.

Draymond Green and Dennis Schroder got hit with double technical fouls after Green shoved the ball in his face. It was Schroder’s second tech and he’s been ejected 😳pic.twitter.com/rbbHdzLIgV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 13, 2023

Sure enough, the ejection didn’t sit well with Lakers fans. Many argued that Dennis Schroder had no other choice during the situation since it was Draymond Green who was instigating an argument. With that said, the LA faithful found it unfair that Schroder received a tech for it, leading to his ejection.

“Draymond puts the ball in his face and Schroder gets EJECTED? DRAYMOND IS F**KED,” one commenter said.

Another LA supporter said, “2nd time Schroder got a tech for bulls**t Draymond did.” A third fan added, “How is that a tech on Schroder???”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Schroder getting ejected in this series before Draymond is insane dawg, can’t lie these refs are something else,” a Twitter user furthered.

Here are more reactions to Schroder’s rather shocking ejection:

the referees after ejecting Dennis Schroder for absolutely no reason at all: pic.twitter.com/ud6xHrAXwm — 𝗺𝗼𝘂𝗹𝗮𝘆🌤 (@mlyred) May 13, 2023

the referees after ejecting Dennis Schroder ☠️ pic.twitter.com/4tYdzEe5hL — ` zeeko (@zeekodatjit) May 13, 2023

True enough, it’s hard to blame Lakers fans for feeling frustrated with the call. While it’s easy to see where the refs are coming from considering how heated the two had been in the game, the fact of the matter is Draymond Green should have been punished as well.

The Lakers got off to a hot start against the Warriors. Hopefully, the ejection won’t kill the momentum they have in the showdown.