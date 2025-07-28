Josina Anderson reported over the weekend that now-former Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Christian Wilkins had an incident with a teammate that some believe contributed to his shocking release. It appears we now know what that alleged incident was, thanks to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“From speaking to people inside the Raiders locker room… they say that Christian Wilkins playfully went to kiss a teammate on the top of his head,” the longtime NFL insider told “The Pat McAfee Show” on Monday afternoon. “And those same people said that player took offense to it, so that's what everybody has been dancing around.”

Whoa. The Wilkins-Raiders saga has a new layer following this revelation. However, Schefter made it clear that the reason the Raiders voided the remaining guaranteed money on the 29-year-old's contract is because they did not approve of how he handled rehab for his foot injury. Vegas reportedly wanted Wilkins to undergo surgery for the Jones fracture he suffered last October, but he pushed back on the idea.

Nevertheless, this “kissing” bombshell will inevitably cause fans to wonder if the player fell out of favor with the locker room.

What to make of latest Raiders-Christian Wilkins news

Even when one has the purest intentions, there is no telling how an individual would react to a bizarre exchange like the one that is being alleged. Any potential hard feelings would certainly make it easier for the team and fan base to accept Wilkins' abrupt departure.

However, if the crux of the organization's issue with No. 94 is that he disagreed with the Raiders on how to proceed with his recovery, then he may actually have a chance to secure the $35.2 million Las Vegas is invalidating. Christian Wilkins filed a grievance and hopes to have the NFL Players Association's support on the matter. Las Vegas surely wants to move through the summer without having to answer any more questions regarding this stunning situation.

That is unlikely to happen, though. Raiders brass will now have to address this “kissing” story, which is bound to elicit groans throughout the locker room. There will be time to process reactions from both parties, but no matter what transpires moving forward, this is a total disaster.

The previous regime, which featured then-general manager Tom Telesco, signed Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million deal in March of 2024. He recorded two sacks, 11 solo tackles and two tackles for loss in five games during his brief and reportedly turbulent tenure with the Silver and Black. The Raiders desperately need a drama-free training camp, as opening kickoff draws closer.