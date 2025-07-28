Ahead of Kevin Durant's first season with the Houston Rockets, he was put on the spot when a reporter asked him to name three legendary players to join him on the Mount Rushmore of all time NBA small forwards. The Rockets, who acquired Durant in a seven-team blockbuster trade, will begin a new era with one of the most talented small forwards in the history of the NBA. However, who would Kevin name as the other three alongside him?

Durant didn't waste time thinking of which Hall of Fame small forwards are most-deserving on Mouth Rushmore, per NBA reporter Jamal Christopher.

“LeBron. Kawhi. Larry Bird,” Durant said.

While most NBA fans would anticipate hearing Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James' name mentioned, Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard and Boston Celtics' Hall of Fame forward Larry Bird are worthy finishing touches for all-time great small forwards.

Ime Udoka on what adding Kevin Durant means for Rockets

Ahead of Rockets All-Star Kevin Durant's upcoming season, Rockets head coach Ime Udoka praised Durant's approach as a leader for his new team. Udoka, who coached Kevin as an assistant coach of the Nets, discussed how KD's style will undoubtedly rub off on his new teammates.

“His day-to-day routine is very similar to Fred [Van Vleet] and Dillon [Brooks], and Jeff [Green], and the vets that we brought in,” Udoka said. “I think he takes us to another level with his work ethic. Seeing him in practice in Brooklyn and for Team USA, he would almost go through practice to get to his routine. And then, you see the work he puts in to maintain the level that he's been at. So, that definitely rubs off on guys.

“Just like all our vets did; come in and impart wisdom, and teach his experience with these guys, and it'll be invaluable for these guys to see and learn from him.”

Udoka and Durant can't wait to get get started.

“We're both excited to work together again,” Udoka added. “Obviously, he was in a tough situation, looking forward to moving on and very happy to do that with us. He shared that excitement and joy to be back with some guys he already knows back in Texas. We all know about what he brings. No secret there. But, yeah, very happy to get going, very excited about our young guys that he's ready to play with.”

In a competitive Western Conference, the Rockets are projected to be title contenders next season.