The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking for ways to get past the Western Conference roadblock that has done them in each of the last two postseasons. Rudy Gobert remains one of the league's elite defensive anchors, but a recent video circulating on social media suggested that the French star may be looking to expand his offensive game.

Popular social media shooting coach Lethal Shooter, who has worked with numerous NBA clients over the years with mixed results, recently posted a video of himself and Gobert fine-tuning the former Defensive Player of the Year's jumper as well as working on some off the dribble moves.

Fans in the comment section on X, formerly Twitter, couldn't believe what they were seeing.

“10 years too late,” opined one fan, referencing Gobert's advanced NBA age.

Others used Gobert as a means of complimenting other NBA stars who are a bit more proficient at shooting the ball.

“Watching Rudy shoot reminds me how crazy it is for guys like Joel to have the touch they do at that size,” joked one user.

Others suggested that Gobert's Timberwolves teammates be on the lookout for him more often this year.

“Rudy is open 100% of the time, literally all they have to do is dump it to him,” they wrote.

Can Gobert expand his game?

At this point, it would seem to be highly unlikely that Gobert uses many of the tools that Lethal Shooter taught him in a real NBA game.

Gobert has long drawn the ire of Timberwolves fans for his frequent habit of fumbling seemingly easy catches around the basket and his lack of touch around the rim, which at times has cancelled out the immense impact he can have on defense.

Gobert quieted those concerns with an unbelievable offensive performance in the Timberwolves' Game 5 win over the Los Angeles Lakers this past spring, but was quiet on that end of the floor in the ensuing two series.

If the Timberwolves could get just a little bit more production out of Gobert on offense, it could make life a whole lot easier for Anthony Edwards as he looks to orchestrate things.