Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made a costly turnover at the end of his team’s 104-101 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 4 on Monday night — and Dennis Schroder was loving it.

Schroder went viral for his hilarious reaction to the turnover, making a truly meme-worthy troll face at his opponent after he threw the ball into the hands of Anthony Davis.

Dennis Schroder’s face after the Draymond Green game-sealing turnover 😭 pic.twitter.com/UTjr9nYVPj — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) May 9, 2023

Dennis Schroder Gif For the Culture Laker fans. Enjoy pic.twitter.com/GW3EUmv6Li — The Pettiest Laker Fan 🤫 (@ThePettiestLA) May 9, 2023

Green has been known for his trash talk, amid other antics, on the court, and Schroder couldn’t help but enjoy No. 23’s game-ending turnover. Green tossed the ball away as the final seconds of the game were ticking down, in a contest that the Warriors trailed by just three.

The devious smile came just seconds before the Lakers took a commanding 3-1 series lead in their best-of-seven NBA Playoffs series after rallying in the fourth quarter led by an incredible fourth quarter from Lonnie Walker.

Schroder finished the game with a modest 10 points, three rebounds and three assists over 34 minutes on the court, while Green’s eight points, 10 boards and seven assists weren’t enough for his Golden State Warriors.

It was a thrilling game from start to finish, but it was Schroder and the Lakers who got the last laugh at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night. Walker was the hero for Los Angeles, scoring all 15 of his points in the fourth quarter as his team rallied late to put the Warriors on the ropes.

The Lakers are just one win away from an unlikely trip to the Western Conference Finals as the No. 7 seed in 2022-23.

Game 5 is set for Wednesday night at Chase Center in San Francisco, the first of three opportunities the Lakers will have to hand the Warriors their first Western Conference playoff series loss since 2014.