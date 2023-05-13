The Los Angeles Lakers may be facing Stephen Curry, but they will be happy with the fact that they have a player in Austin Reaves who can do what the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter does.
Reaves proved as much after he went full Curry with a buzzer-beating halfcourt shot to end the first half of Game 6 against the Warriors. With just six seconds left and a full court to run through, Reaves knew there just wasn’t enough time to get closer to the rim.
His decision to take a Hail Mary shot couldn’t have been better, though. Reaves not only made the shot, but the ball went in so smoothly.
