Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

The Los Angeles Lakers may be facing Stephen Curry, but they will be happy with the fact that they have a player in Austin Reaves who can do what the Golden State Warriors sharpshooter does.

Reaves proved as much after he went full Curry with a buzzer-beating halfcourt shot to end the first half of Game 6 against the Warriors. With just six seconds left and a full court to run through, Reaves knew there just wasn’t enough time to get closer to the rim.

His decision to take a Hail Mary shot couldn’t have been better, though. Reaves not only made the shot, but the ball went in so smoothly.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

AUSTIN REAVES FROM HALFCOURT AT THE BUZZER 😱 WHAT A SHOT. LAKERS LEAD ON ESPN. pic.twitter.com/8ES5Kfv3cO — NBA (@NBA) May 13, 2023

*More details to follow.