Dwyane Wade led the way in honoring LeBron James as the NBA’s new all-time top-scorer, and his introduction speech for the Los Angeles Lakers star and his good friend couldn’t be any better.

Wade delivered a rather passionate take on James and what he went through to become the superstar that he is today. He also made sure to highlight how incredible of a figure LeBron is on and off the court, especially as a husband, father and friend.

Dwyane Wade introduces LeBron James as the all-time NBA scorer next to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Karl Malone at the 2023 All-Star Game 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Y1Vi8gefvP — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 20, 2023

It’s certainly an awesome moment to see, and among the NBA players today, there’s really no one better to make that introduction than Dwyane Wade. He has been friends with LeBron James ever since they entered the NBA at the same time back in 2003, and they have been teammates as well with the Miami Heat and won championships together. If there’s anyone who knows better what James has gone through–aside from his wife and family of course–it’s Wade.

James deserves the recognition as well. Reaching 38,000 points is no easy feat, and actually surpassing the all-time record that has stood for nearly four decades just speaks volumes of his sustained dominance.

The tribute for James in the NBA All-Star Game didn’t come as a surprise since it has been reported earlier that the league is planning to do something in the event to honor him. Adam Silver and co. certainly did well in choosing Wade to kick it off.