The Los Angeles Lakers took on the Houston Rockets on Sunday night and they won a thriller as the final score was 105-104. The game was back and forth the entire way, and LeBron James ended up sealing the win for the Lakers at the free throw at the end of game to improve LA to 8-6 on the year. Many people had their eyes on this matchup because of the ongoing rivalry between Dillon Brooks and James, and that battle did not disappoint. It was a chippy contest, and James and the Lakers ended up getting the last laugh over Brooks and the Rockets.

While this game alone had plenty of action, there was another notable thing that happened during the Lakers-Rockets matchup. There was a contest during a timeout where a fan was attempting to make a half court shot, and the fan went down with an injury. This is something that is almost never seen in sports.

No way this Lakers fan injured himself on the halfcourt shot 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hhWz6Wxy8y — KingCharge (@KingCharge) November 20, 2023

The fan kept running after the shot, and then he suffered the injury and went down. He was able to get back up after, but no one knew what happened to the Lakers fan until he got an update on Tuesday. Good news: The fan is fine and he did not suffer any major injuries, it was just an ‘untimely tweak', according to a tweet from Dave McMenamin. Everyone is glad to hear that news.

We write a lot of injury reports here, but one for a fan is a first. Still, positive injury news is positive injury news no matter what.