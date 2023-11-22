On a night that saw him become the first player to ever reach the 39,000-point mark, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James turned back the clock against the Utah Jazz.

But he didn't turn it back to 2012, or even 2006. Tonight's game looked like the 1985 Showtime Lakers with the way James was pushing the tempo and making highlight plays.

Despite only seeing 24 minutes of action due to the Lakers 131-99 blowout of Utah, James was everywhere:

Not content to simply facilitate like Magic Johnson, the LeBron also attacked the rim with ferocity:

The Lakers star also stretched the floor with this 3-pointer from WAY beyond the arc:

Finally, James made John Collins look completely lost with a jab-step before driving to the rim for two Lakers' points:

All told, James had 17 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists during the thorough dismantling of the Jazz.

It wasn't all good news for the Lakers, however. Forward Cam Reddish, recently moved into the starting lineup, left the game and did not return with a groin injury.

Reddish hasn't missed a game for the Lakers yet this season, and fans will hope this injury scare is just a precaution. Through the Lakers' first 14 games, Reddish has been averaging 7.9 points per game, 2.7 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.8 steals with splits of 42.2 percent shooting from the field, 34.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80 percent shooting from the free-throw line. He was signed as a free agent in the offseason after a stint with the Portland Trail Blazers.

With the win, the Lakers moved to 8-6 on the season, and 6-1 on their home court.