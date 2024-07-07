The Sacramento Kings made their big offseason addition on Saturday, coming to terms with DeMar DeRozan in NBA free agency on a 3-year sign-and-trade deal. That deal gives the Kings a third option in an increasingly stacked Western Conference and also ensures that the Los Angeles Lakers have struck out yet again this offseason.

After failing to land Klay Thompson, Paul George, Jonas Valanciunas, and others, the Lakers' hopes quickly turned to DeRozan. Now that those hopes are dashed, Los Angeles fans aren't too happy.

Tucker – “I’d be really curious to find out if DeRozan ever came close to joining the Lakers. And if not, why?”

vvs – “Sacramento Kings gonna have Deaaron Fox, Demar Derozan, Sabonis, Monk???? AD never getting his get back, Lakers is cooked”

Luis M. Soto – “Hey @Lakers fans you can let it all out this is a safe place so far Lakers off season:

– Paul George

– James Harden

– Jonas Valanciunas

– Chris Paul

– Klay Thompson

– Buddy Hield

– DeMar DeRozan

Klay and Hield made said that the wanted to in a win now situation and no drama”

J – “Lakers are cooked”

J_Ohhhh – “So Lakers couldn’t figure out that DeRozan deal?!!? Or he just didn’t wanna go there cuz how they screwed him w/ the Westbrook debacle?”

Marqu33D – “I can’t believe we let Derozan go to the Kings. Lakers THATS NOT THE PURPLE HE SHOULD BE WEARING. PLEASE QUIT SCREWING UP FA”

The Lakers' options are dwindling. LeBron James' new contract is reportedly set at two-years $101.35 million, per ESPN's Bobby Marks. James was eligible for $104 million but gave back close to $3 million. The savings puts the Lakers below the second apron which means they can combine multiple salaries for one player. As a first apron team, they can't take back more salary than they send out in a trade.

DeMar DeRozan spurns Lakers, heads to Kings

Following the initial news of the agreement, it was revealed that the Kings, Chicago Bulls and San Antonio Spurs will all be involved in the sign-and-trade deal sending DeRozan to the Kings. The general framework of the deal will include DeRozan going to the Kings, forward Harrison Barnes heading to the Spurs and Chris Duarte, along with two second round picks, going to the Bulls. The Bulls will also receive cash while the Spurs receive a 2031 unprotected second round pick swap from the Kings.

Adding DeRozan certainly gives the Kings additional offensive firepower and an upgrade in the starting lineup from Barnes. A six-time All-Star, DeMar DeRozan hit unrestricted free agency this offseason with the Kings emerging the past couple of days as the favorite to land him.

Last season, DeRozan appeared in 79 games for the Bulls, averaging 37 minutes per game. He put up 24.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals with 48 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.3 percent shooting from the free-throw line.