The Dallas Mavericks will play the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Tuesday night. The game represents the second of a back-to-back for Dallas, as the Mavs were defeated by the Memphis Grizzlies 119-104 on Monday night. Daniel Gafford exited the game early, giving the Mavs yet another injury concern. Dallas' injury report heading into Tuesday's clash is far from ideal.

Gafford, who is dealing with a left ankle sprain, is among the Mavericks who will not play on Tuesday, per the NBA injury report. Luka Doncic (left calf strain) and Kyrie Irving (lumbar back sprain) are out as well.

Gafford does not have an exact return timeline as of this story's writing. Doncic is expected to miss a month at least, while Irving will be re-evaluated in one to two weeks.

Dante Exum, who is still recovering from right wrist surgery, is also out for Tuesday's game. It was revealed that Exum would miss around three months before the start of the 2024-25 season. That means he could return fairly soon, but nothing is official as of this story's writing. The Mavericks could certainly use the extra help, though.

Jazian Gortman (G League – Two Way) and Kessler Edwards (G League – Two Way) will also not be available on Tuesday night.

The Mavericks need players to step up alongside Klay Thompson amid the team's all-around injury trouble. The Mavs are currently in the middle of a five-game losing streak. Dallas will attempt to defeat a Lakers team that has played fairly well over the past couple of weeks.

Playing at home should give the Mavs a boost, but nothing will come easy on Tuesday night against the Lakers. Dallas will need a complete team effort in order to earn the victory. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST in Dallas on Tuesday night.