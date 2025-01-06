Dallas Mavericks star guard Kyrie Irving is expected to miss one to two weeks due to a bulging disc in his back, according to Shams Charania and Tim MacMahon of ESPN.

Irving, who has missed two of the Mavs' last three games due to ongoing back problems, will receive treatment over the course of the next few days to try and minimize his pain. As a result, Dallas is optimistic that a clear target date for when Irving can return will present itself.

After missing the Mavs' final game of 2024 against the Sacramento Kings, which they lost 110-100, Irving returned and scored 16 points in 37 minutes during the team's 110-99 loss to the Houston Rockets. Irving did not play in Friday night's 134-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although the Mavericks are currently 20-15 this season, this team has struggled as of late, losing five of their last six contests and four straight games. Superstar Luka Doncic is currently sidelined due to a calf injury he suffered on Christmas Day against the Denver Nuggets, which leaves this team without their two best players at the start of the new year.

In a total of 30 games this season, Irving has averaged 24.3 points, 4.9 assists, and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the floor and 44.1 percent from three-point range. He ranked fourth in the first NBA All-Star fan voting results for Western Conference backcourt players with 503,567 total votes.

Without Doncic and Irving on the court, Dallas will turn to a committee of players to lead their offense, highlighted by PJ Washington and Klay Thompson. Quentin Grimes has stepped up as of late with his elevated opportunities, as he recently scored a season-high 26 points against the Cavs on Friday night. It is expected that he will remain in the starting lineup with Irving out.

Losing Kyrie in the midst of a four-game losing skid could be troublesome for the Mavs, especially considering that five of their next seven games are against Western Conference playoff contenders like the Memphis Grizzlies, Oklahoma City Thunder, Denver Nuggets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

The team will provide further updates on Kyrie Irving's status and potential return at a later time.