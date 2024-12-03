The Los Angeles Lakers' season trajectory has taken a downward turn following a 109-80 blowout loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Once sitting at a promising 10-4 record, the Lakers now find themselves at 12-9, raising questions about the team's performance and leadership. Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas has joined the conversation, offering pointed criticism of Anthony Davis on his podcast, Gil’s Arena.

Arenas addressed Davis’ role on the team and his perceived hesitancy to embrace full leadership responsibility.

“Sometimes we just gotta accept some people just don’t want to be the bad guy,” Arenas said. “Maybe he don’t wanna be responsible for losing games, maybe he can’t take the pressure of dropping this game. Like I rather let the 40-year-old do it because I don’t want the responsibility if we lose, Laker nation is going to be on me.”

Similarly, former NBA forward Kenyon Martin echoed Arenas' sentiment, questioning Davis’ mentality.

“Maybe it just ain’t in him,” Martin said. “Maybe he’s just forever Robin.”

Anthony Davis inconsistency draws criticism despite strong seasons starts

The remarks come after Davis struggled against the Timberwolves, finishing with a lackluster 12 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, and one block. He shot 4-for-14 from the field in what many considered an uncharacteristically poor performance for the All-Star big man.

Despite his showing in Minnesota, Davis has been a standout for the Lakers this season. He is averaging 27.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, two blocks, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 54.2% from the field and a career-high 35.7% from three-point range. His strong individual stats have often been a bright spot for the team, even amid their recent struggles.

The Los Angeles Lakers, currently on a four-game road stretch, aim to rebound against the Miami Heat (9-10) on Wednesday night. Davis’ ability to shake off criticism and return to form will likely be a crucial factor in the team’s effort to regain momentum.

As the Lakers seek consistency, the scrutiny surrounding Anthony Davis and his role as the franchise cornerstone remains a central topic. Whether he rises to the challenge posed by Gilbert Arenas and Kenyon Martin will be closely watched as Los Angeles navigates its early season hurdles.