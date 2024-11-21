The Los Angeles Lakers are rolling early in the season, and it's mostly because of the strong play from Anthony Davis. The Lakers star has been putting up big numbers almost every night, and he's making an impact on both sides of the floor. Another thing that has helped is Davis staying healthy, but he was recently on the injury report with left plantar fasciitis.

The Lakers will be going up against the Orlando Magic, who have one of the best defenses in the league, and if Davis can't suit up, the team may have to look to other options to score. If he is able to suit up, that would bode well for the Lakers as they continue to make strides throughout the season.

Anthony Davis' injury status vs. Magic

Anthony Davis is probable for the Lakers' game against the Magic, as they continue to build throughout the season. JJ Redick has noted that he knows about Davis' foot injury and that he was dealing with it before the season started.

“I was kind of aware he had dealt with plantar fasciitis at different points in time during the summer and preseason. I didn’t recognize, I guess, the correlation between what I thought was more of an ankle thing in Detroit vs. just kind of like a nagging thing,” Redick said. “Just getting that extra rest would be helpful, and it looked like it was.”

So far, Davis is arguably playing some of the best basketball of his career, and his teammates are noticing what he's been able to do on the floor for them.

“I’ve been lucky enough to see it for three years now, and I know the media goes crazy when he has one bad game. But I feel like for three years he’s been very dominant. And when he does stuff like this, it doesn’t surprise me,” Austin Reaves said. “I think he would have to get like 45 and 20 to be like, ‘oh, he really dominated,’ even though he dominates every game. I just feel like it’s kind of what I expect from him because he’s so good.”

If Davis continues to play like this and stay healthy, and the Lakers remain near the top of the Western Conference, there's a good chance that he could see himself in MVP talks at the end of the season. The first step for Davis is remaining healthy throughout the season.