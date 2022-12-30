By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers are trying to somehow keep themselves afloat without Anthony Davis. LeBron James and co. have tried their best to stay alive in the fierce Western Conference. They’re barely holding on, and are still in shouting distance of the Play-In Tournament. Ahead of their game against an Eastern Conference up-and-comer, fans are wondering: Is LeBron James playing tonight against the Hawks?

LeBron James injury status vs. Cavs

As always, LeBron James is listed on the Lakers’ injury report as questionable. However, he’s most likely going to play tonight against the Hawks. This has been a common trend for James this season, as he has battled multiple injuries this time of the year.

It seemed like the Lakers finally figured out a way to win games consistently at one point. With Anthony Davis emerging to take James’ place, all hope was back in Lakerland. However, Davis’ unfortunate injury a couple of weeks ago sent LA into a tailspin. Now, they find themselves three games below .500 again.

James and the Lakers are going up against a Hawks team is dealing with their own struggles this season. The trade for Dejounte Murray has been a mixed bag for them so far. They are still holding on to a Play-In spot so far, but teams behind them are starting to catch up.

So, to sum it all up: Is LeBron James playing tonight for the Lakers against the Hawks? Barring some unforeseen circumstances, the answer is likely yes.