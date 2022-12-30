By Steve Silverman · 2 min read

It has been a very difficult season for the Los Angeles Lakers to establish any consistency. It does not figure to get any easier Friday night as Lakers star LeBron James is listed as questionable for the game with the Atlanta Hawks because of left ankle soreness.

LeBron (ankle soreness) is listed as questionable for Lakers-Hawks on Friday pic.twitter.com/CNjuNeNx3c — Michael Corvo (@michaelcorvoNBA) December 29, 2022

The Lakers know they will be without center Anthony Davis, who is already listed as out because of a stress injury to his right foot. It would seem the Lakers will have little chance to come away with the road win over the Hawks if James joins Davis on the sideline.

The Lakers are in last place in the Pacific Division with a 14-21 record, and their 6-13 road record is a big reason they are in the cellar.

In addition to his ankle issues, James is unhappy with the plight of the Lakers. He is tired of losing and he appears to be losing his patience.

“I think about how much longer I’m going to play the game,” James said. “I think about that I don’t want to finish my career playing at this level from a team aspect. I’ll still be able to compete for championships because I know what I can still bring to any ballclub with the right pieces.

The 37-year-old James is still one of the most dominant players in the league, and he is averaging 27.8 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game.

LeBron James has improved his shooting in recent games and he is connecting on 49.8 percent of his shots from the field. He is averaging 32.1 points and shooting 56.7 percent over his last 10 games.