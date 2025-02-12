The Los Angeles Lakers visit the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Luka Doncic is on the injury report alongside LeBron James, who's listed as probable. Doncic is dealing with a left calf strain, while James is experiencing left ankle soreness after going for 24 points, eight assists, and seven rebounds in a 132-113 win against the Jazz. Here's everything we know about Luka Doncic's injury and his playing status vs. the Jazz.

Luka Doncic injury status vs. Jazz

Although Luka Doncic is listed as questionable on the injury report, he's expected to play in Wednesday's rematch against the Jazz. After suffering an ankle injury on Christmas Day, Luka Doncic hadn't entered an NBA game in six weeks before donning Lakers' purple and gold for the first time.

Doncic took the floor with James and the Lakers for the first time Monday night. Luka finished with 14 points, five reounds, and four assists in 24 minutes. The Lakers extended their winning streak to six games. Los Angeles has won 10 of its last 11 games, improving to 32-19, which is fourth place in the Western Conference.

Luka wasn’t as dominant as James, but he could be on his way to being one half of Lakers' most dominant duo as he acclimates to his new surroundings. At the same time, James is having his best month of the 2024-25 campaign. LeBron is averaging 31.3 points on 56.8% shooting, including 50% from deep, 10.8 rebounds, 9.3 assists, and 1.3 steals in his last four games.

Doncic is averaging 27.5 points on 46% shooting, 8.2 rebounds, and 7.7 assists on the season. He will look to regain that that kind of production from his time with the Mavs in Los Angeles as the Lakers look to continue their second-half push in the regular season with hopes of making a deep playoff run in the postseason.

So, when it comes to the question of if Luka Doncic is playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is probably.