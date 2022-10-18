Right now, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are hoping to start the new season with a clean slate, particularly on the Russell Westbrook front. Well, maybe a semi-clean slate after what turned out to be a rather disastrous preseason run for the team.

With a slew of backcourt additions for the Lakers over the summer, the team has been looking at the prospect of having Russ come off the bench this coming season. There has been some optimism on this notion, but if you ask former NBA champ turned ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins, he just doesn’t see how this will work for both Westbrook and the Lakers (h/t ClutchPoints on Twitter):

“The month of Neveruary,” Perkins said. “… The Lakers will never figure it out when it comes down to the Russell Westbrook situation, whether that’s bringing him off the bench or whatever the case may be. … It’s time to address the elephant in the room, and the elephant in the room is that it’s just not going to work with Russ. I think the relationship is pretty much over. Darvin Ham is trying his best, but at the end of the day, I think this Laker roster, the way that it is currently constructed — and I love the Patrick Beverley addition — but Russell Westbrook is not going to be in full acceptance of this Sixth Man role for the Lakers. He wasn’t brought here to embrace that. He’s getting paid a lot of money, so I don’t think it’s ever gonna happen.”

Westbrook has always been a starter for his entire career — even before the NBA. In his mind, Big Perk doesn’t believe that the former league MVP is capable of ever accepting the role of a Sixth Man. He may agree to physically play the part for the Lakers this season, but Perkins doesn’t think that Russ is ever going to buy in on the idea.

According to Perkins, the best move for general manager Rob Pelinka is to try and “get Russ up out of there” before it’s too late. Perk clearly isn’t holding back here.