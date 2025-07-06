The Los Angeles Lakers recently signed center Deandre Ayton to a two-year deal, and while some might be skeptical, one former big man is confident that the move will pan out.

Former Lakers center Mychal Thompson recently commented on the signing and showed support for the Arizona product, who has ruffled some feathers during his time in the association.

“He’s an All-Star talent, but he has to do it over an 82-game schedule and do it consistently,” Thompson told Sportskeeda. “So I don’t blame people for being a little bit skeptical about him. But I have faith in him. I know he’s going to prove to everybody how good he is.”

Thompson played 12 NBA seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers, San Antonio Spurs, and Lakers. He is a two-time champion who averaged 13.7 points and 7.4 rebounds across his career.

Further, Thompson earned his two rings with one of the most offensively dynamic teams in NBA history. Magic Johnson, Michael Cooper, James Worthy, and others helped form a versatile unit that could score in more ways than one with the Lakers.

Thompson sees the potential for elite post play next season. Specifically, the former All-Rookie selection predicted that Ayton would mesh well with Luka Doncic. Doncic is partially known for his passing ability, and a seven-footer such as Ayton could benefit from this kind of teammate.

“I think it’s a great move. He’s the perfect center for the Lakers. He’s the perfect partner for Luka with the high screen and roll, and the high lobs and throwing it into the post,” Mychal Thompson said. “That’s what I like about D.A. – he’s not just a screen-and-roll center. You can throw the ball into the post, and he can score with his back to the basket. He has top-10 center skills. I think he’s going to be much more motivated to show his skills and all-around ability more consistently now that he’s with the Lakers.”

Ayton will enter a new chapter of his career once training camp begins, and there is at least one NBA alum who believes it will be a breath of fresh air.