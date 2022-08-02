Jeanie Buss’ message after Twitter account gets hacked

Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss’ Twitter account was hacked. Buss told the Lakers social media team to share a direct quote with their followers following the incident.

“Lakers Fans, my Twitter account has been hacked. Please do not engage with it or send any money. These are NOT legitimate offers. The Lakers will alert you when I am back in control of my account.”

It is unclear how Buss’ account was hacked. But fans probably should have had their guards up when Buss was selling PS5s for an undisclosed charity.

Jeanie Buss’ hacker shared the following message on her Twitter account.

“Huge announcement,” the post read. “Hello twitter family i have 3 #PS5 For sale for you guys! DM me to purchase! All proceeds will go directly towards charity and everyone that purchases one will have the chance to attend a Lakers game.”

Jeanie Buss' official Twitter account appears to have been hacked 😬 pic.twitter.com/Zx6P2c1O23 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 2, 2022

Some Lakers fans responded to the post.

It goes without saying, but don’t try and buy a PS5 from Jeanie Buss at the moment.

Jeanie Buss is hoping the Lakers can turn things around following last season. LA fell short of its championship goal and even missed the playoffs altogether. The team hasn’t made many substantial moves during the offseason, but a LeBron James-led team is always going to have a chance to bounce back. LA is hopeful LeBron and Anthony Davis can propel the team back into contention.

But for now, Buss will focus on getting her social media account back in her possession.