What will you do if you get to take over the Twitter account of Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss? Well, for one hacker, it’s to use it to sell their PS5.

Buss’ Twitter appears to be hacked late Sunday evening after her account posted a rather bizarre and uncharacteristic tweet. The said post, which has yet to be deleted at the time of writing, saw the Lakers owner (well, the hacker) selling three PS5s–which is likely a scam as well–and saying that all proceeds will go to charity.

Using Buss’ position as Lakers chairman, the post even claimed to give all those who will purchase a chance to attend a Lakers game.

“Hello twitter family I have 3 #PS5 For sale for you guys! DM me to purchase! All proceeds will go directly towards charity and everyone that purchases one will have the chance to attend a lakers game,” the account posted

Jeanie Buss' official Twitter account appears to have been hacked 😬 pic.twitter.com/Zx6P2c1O23 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) August 2, 2022

Another account tested reaching out to Jeanie Buss’ Twitter to jokingly inquire about the PS5, asking if they can send a 2027 second round pick instead. The hacker responded with a Zelle account where they can send the payment.

Jeanie Buss’s twitter really got hacked and look at this amazing interaction 🤣 “I’ll take on Westbrook’s contract as well if you include SpiderMan” 😭 pic.twitter.com/QZUupCnWkW — Kicks (@kicks) August 2, 2022

Of course the NBA Twitterverse had a field day with the post and had all kinds of jokes about it. Some couldn’t help but question why the hacker didn’t make a fake post announcing a Kyrie Irving or Russell Westbrook take instead of trying to scam people with PS5s.

Imagine hacking Jeanie Buss and not announcing a Kyrie trade https://t.co/dHxNjRsthK — Cappelle (@adamcappellein6) August 2, 2022

I'm sorry, if you gained access to Jeanie Buss's Twitter account, you could easily trick James Dolan into sending you a couple mill instead of whatever this is. https://t.co/04RF1rZVa5 — Calvin (@cramin2) August 2, 2022

Jeanie Buss can only get her hands on 3 PS5’s and you’re wondering why the Lakers can’t put together a winning roster? — Kevin Fippin (@kfippin) August 2, 2022

Here’s to hoping people won’t fall victim to the hack and scam, though!