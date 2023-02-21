It’s no secret things can get nasty in the world of Twitter, and Los Angeles Lakers owner Jeanie Buss is no stranger to catching some of the vulgar nature of the site. With that said, there are a few who manage to hit a nerve with particular comments, to the point where one might feel the need to respond to what’s being said.

Count this as one of these instances for Jeanie Buss, as she accused this confessed fan of Lakers forward LeBron James of harassment on her Twitter DMs.

Here is an example of the harassing messages. As I’ve said on this platform before, everyone is entitled to their opinion so I am not arguing about that. Its just that I don’t want my DM’s to be full of your pretend GM BS trade suggestions that’s all. pic.twitter.com/oaMLmeEUsG — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) February 20, 2023

Let’s break things down. After the Lakers won the championship in 2020, the team has struggled, to say the least. They went down to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the 2021 playoffs, and missed them altogether in 2022. Through it all, James has continued to be highly productive, but there are fans of his (such as this dude in Buss’ DMs) that say he has no help on the squad to make Los Angeles competitive.

On the other side, there are people who would say it’s James’ fault he has no help. It’s not odd to hear people say LeBron is the closet general manager of the Lakers, and he get’s what he deserves if he wants players like Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley on the team.

Regardless of what side people are on, Buss has ultimately shouldered the blame for the Lakers’ troubles. Whether or not she deserves the criticism is another topic for another day, but it should never get to the point where someone feel threatened from DM action.

Having said all of that, one can understand if Buss’ response draws a chuckle or four.