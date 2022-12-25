By R.P. Salao · 2 min read

Jeanie Buss has had enough. Fans noticed that the Los Angeles Lakers owner turned off replies on one of her tweets thanking Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal for his warm gesture and she didn’t take the reactions sitting down.

Shaq had sent over flowers and a signed card wishing Buss happiness, which the Lakers owner showed appreciation for with a message of her own on Twitter.

Thank you @SHAQ I appreciate your thoughtfulness. The flowers are beautiful!Congratulations on all the money raised by THE EVENT for The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation @shaqfoundation – everyone should join us October 7, 2023 in Las Vegas. Shaq always brings in the MEGA-stars!! pic.twitter.com/IrLU19jTqJ — Jeanie Buss (@JeanieBuss) December 24, 2022

One Lakers fan quote tweeted her and pointed out that the responses were locked for the said post.

Lol she turned her comments off😂 https://t.co/qaPz1B4ox3 — Tay⚡️ (@GuWopTaySkii) December 24, 2022

Buss responded with a stern message about not wanting to infect her post of gratitude to Shaq and his charitable foundation with more Lakers fans angry about roster construction and the team underperforming.

“You can still post whatever you want about me. I’m trying to highlight the good work The Shaquille O’Neal Foundation is doing and if you are going to trash me please separate it from good work the foundation is doing,” said Jeanie Buss.

Buss hasn’t turned off her comments for all of her tweets but clearly wanted to keep at least that one clean of any criticism.

It’s certainly a double-edged sword being a part of the Lakers organization – let alone its owner. The purple and gold faithful are as die-hard as they come but their loyalty comes with the price of high expectations.

There are valid criticisms against the way LeBron James’ supporting cast has been built with a dearth of shooting threats around their gravity-pulling superstars. Jeanie Buss just wanted to press pause on the heat at least for a bit.