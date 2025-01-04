After Charles Barkley eviscerated JJ Redick during Thursday's edition of Inside the NBA, the first-year Los Angeles Lakers head coach dropped a gem of a response.

“Literally don’t care,” Redick said via Dave McMenamin of ESPN on X. The comments don't come as a surprise. Redick has been focused on winning and emphasized that in his introductory press conference. However, the Lakers head coach has worked in media since his retirement. He understands some of the questions, angles, but also unnecessary storylines.

In this case, Barkley's comments were simply him giving his opinion. Redick won't lose any sleep over it, and his demeanor proves that he truly doesn't care. However, the Chuckster's comments came as a debate surrounding the league's ways. Many believe the NBA has lost its balance and resorted to a barrage of three-point shots. Redick even dropped an intriguing take about threes.

Charles Barkley's comments about JJ Redick hold no weight

Redick claimed that the league is as good as it has ever been. Barkley took exception to that and went on a tirade. However, despite the comments, the first-year Lakers coach has done a good job with the team. They have a 19-14 record and sit sixth in the Western Conference.

He's brought a different intensity and accountability that hasn't been seen. However, many thought that Redick's hire was all because of LeBron James. While there's some truth to that, it's not the entire picture. Again, he's brought a balanced attack to the Lakers, and it has paid dividends.

In a weaker Western Conference, they sit comfortably in playoff position. Although it's not where they want to be, it's in a good spot. After all, James and Anthony Davis are having quality years once again. Davis has looked the best defensively that he has in quite some time.

Overall, Barkley's words carry no weight to Redick. He's focused on winning and potentially securing another championship for the city of Los Angeles.