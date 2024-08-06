JJ Redick and the Los Angeles Lakers recently finalized their coaching staff. The head coach and the rest of the organization proudly welcome Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks, Bob Beyer, Greg St. Jean, Lindsey Harding, and Beau Levesque. With a star-studded coaching lineup, Redick has set the bar for his team.

Over the summer, the Lakers underwent an overhaul in coaching staff with the arrival of the new head coach Redick. This was because ex-coach Darvin Ham and the rest of his coaching staff failed to deliver in the last couple of seasons. With that in mind, the Lakers organization needed a fresh coat of paint.

Nate McMillan, Scott Brooks, and Lindsey Harding are the most notable names in this lineup. Brooks and McMillan in particular are tenured when it comes to coaching teams given their various head coaching stints over the years. As for Harding, she was one of the best players to ever step foot in the WNBA during her time in the league. Now with her assistant coaching experience with the Sacramento Kings, she's ready to take it to the next level with the Lakers.

But what exactly did Redick have to say about his first team of coaches?

JJ Redick and his first Lakers coaching staff will push their team to greatness

Lakers head coach JJ Redick mentioned that the team he assembled was on purpose. He explained that their goal is to bring high-level coaching to the team, which should help push their players to become better.

Through an intentional and thorough process, we've brought together an experienced, diverse and dedicated coaching staff,” Redick said. “Our goal from day one is about fostering a high-performing environment of player development and team alignment through relentless work, daily collaboration and innovation. Players and staff are here to enjoy the pursuit of excellence every time they step on the court. The expectations are clear, and my staff and I are committed to doing everything we need to do to ensure success at the highest level.

Redick's words sound promising, especially for a team like the Lakers that's still looking to contend for a championship next season. Fans and the NBA world aren't entirely sure what Redick would look like as a coach. However, if we're going to base it on his podcast with LeBron James, it seems that he's more than capable of coaching a team. Fans praised Redick for his knowledge of basketball and were genuinely impressed by how intellectual he and James sounded in their pod. Hopefully, his knowledge translates into success for the Lakers.