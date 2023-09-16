Los Angeles Lakers great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has never been one to lack opinions. Abdul-Jabbar spent several years of his legendary career with the Lakers in the 1970s and 80s and in the process has become one of the most iconic figures in NBA history.

Now, Abdul-Jabbar is weighing in on topics related to the current iteration of the NBA, where he was recently passed by LeBron James as the NBA's all-time scoring leader.

Recently, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was asked on PIX11 News whom he considers to be the greatest point guard of all time.

“I don't think you're going to want to hear this, but Oscar Robertson,” said Abdul-Jabbar. “…I only had a chance to play with him at the end of his career but he was awesome… people don't really understand how significant he was in how to play the game.”

While Oscar Robertson is certainly a respectable choice, it's safe to assume that Lakers fans were expecting to hear the name Magic Johnson at the top of Abdul-Jabbar's list.

Johnson and Abdul-Jabbar formed one of the greatest one-two punches of all time during their run with the Showtime Lakers in the 1980s, winning five NBA championships throughout the decade as part of a rivalry with the Boston Celtics.

Many have debated who the greatest point guard is between Magic Johnson and current Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, who has also cemented himself as an all-time great throughout the past decade.

However, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar certainly knows where he stands on the issue.