Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reconnects with Showtime Lakers in heartwarming Maui reunion

Los Angeles Lakers legend and Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the best players to ever grace the court in the NBA. The NBA’s all-time scoring leader, Abdul-Jabbar won six championships, five with the Lakers and one with the Milwaukee Bucks early in his career. No one can doubt the impact Abdul-Jabbar has had on the Lakers franchise, as it’s with LA he found the most success in his career. Alongside Magic Johnson, Abdul-Jabbar spearheaded the 1980s Lakers, more affectionately known as the Showtime Lakers.

Now, 34 years since the Showtime Lakers’ final championship in 1988, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and the squad have reunited, taking a vacation in Maui, Hawaii. Abdul-Jabbar posted images of the reunion on Twitter, which included the star-studded cast of Magic Johnson, “Big Game” James Worthy, Michael Cooper, A.C. Green, Byron Scott, and their head coach, Pat Riley.

Abdul-Jabbar also added that it was the first time the Showtime Lakers team was together for practice since his retirement in 1989 following a sweep they suffered in the NBA Finals at the hands of the Bad Boys Detroit Pistons.

First time we were all together for a practice since I retired in 1989….

This is how you make a memory !! pic.twitter.com/eONXTDNHWI — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (@kaj33) September 16, 2022

Some of the most noteworthy inclusions in the Showtime Lakers reunion are Hall-of-Famer Spencer Haywood, who played one season for the Lakers (a title-winning effort in 1980), Mychal Thompson, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson’s father, and Kurt Rambis, who has a significant role in the Lakers’ current front office.

It’s amazing to see many members of such an amazing basketball core come together many years after their glory days. It’s a testament to how well Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson have maintained their relationships with the teammates who played invaluable roles in their five championships in the 1980s. Even fans of their most dreaded rivals, the ’80s Boston Celtics, who were led by the big three of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale, and Robert Parish, will be overjoyed by the sight of such basketball royalty coming together in one picture.

Hopefully these legends stay healthy in the years to come. More power to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson, and the rest of the Showtime Lakers.