When Kendrick Perkins predicted after the trade deadline that the Los Angeles Lakers were going to make it to the Western Conference Finals, everyone treated him like a madman. His co-hosts on NBA Today couldn’t believe what he just said, with Richard Jefferson and Malika Andrews showing how ridiculous his take was.

Two months later, however, Perkins couldn’t be more right. Not only are the Lakers West Finals-bound, but they have also proven they are legitimate title contenders after taking down the Memphis Grizzlies and Golden State Warriors in the process.

Naturally after the Lakers secured their conference finals ticket, Perkins’ old prediction went viral once again, this time for the right reasons. Perk, for his part, made sure to rub his big win onto the face of Jefferson as well.

Just look @Rjeff24 body language when I started to speak the Gospel about the Lakers months ago. https://t.co/TGAVAcha6O — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 13, 2023

Kendrick Perkins may have had several absurd takes throughout the year. His smear campaign to endorse Joel Embiid for MVP was definitely a low point for him. Nonetheless, you have to give credit to him for really believing on the Lakers.

When he made his prediction, the Lakers were 13th in the West with a 25-30 record. Many found it even hard to think that the Purple and Gold would be able to make it to the playoffs, especially with just a few games left at that point. And considering that the team was welcoming a lot of new guys, their ability to gel quickly was put into question.

LeBron James and the Lakers proved Perkins right, though. The trade deadline was a huge catalyst in what resulted to a massive turnaround for the team. Now, they are going to the West Finals with a real chance to compete for the title.

While Perkins was laughed upon with his previous prediction, it’s his turn to laugh now.