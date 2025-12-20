LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers return home on Saturday so to speak, for a ‘road’ game at Intuit Dome against the LA Clippers. The Lakers are coming off a come-from-behind win against the Utah Jazz behind another incredible performance from Luka Doncic. The Lakers were short-handed against the Jazz, and they will be again against the Clippers with Rui Hachimura the latest addition to the injury report.

Rui Hachimura was officially listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report due to right groin soreness. Hachimura played against the Jazz and finished with 13 points, three rebounds, one assists and one blocked shots in 33 minutes. He’s missed only one game this season so far, back on Nov. 15 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

A definitive status update on Hachimura likely won’t come until right before the game. To this point, he has been among the Lakers’ most consistent players this year. He’s started all 25 games he’s played in, at a little over 32 minutes per game.

Hachimura has been averaging 13.3 points and 3.8 rebounds with splits of 53.5 percent shooting from the field, 45.6 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 75 percent shooting from the free-throw line. His shooting percentages are career-highs, and following Lakers’ shootaround back on Nov. 28, Hachimura chalked up his efficiency as a byproduct of playing alongside Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves.

“It’s gotten more efficient. I don’t get many shots, I gotta be more efficient. . .those guys get a lot of attention so I get a lot of open shots. My percentage is going to go up,” Hachimura said. “Those are the things that I’m always gonna care about, being efficient, being the right spots in the right time, everything.”

In addition to Hachimura, Austin Reaves, Deandre Ayton and Gabe Vincent were also listed. All three of those players have already been ruled out for the Clippers game. Reaves has missed a week of action due to a calf injury, while Ayton and Vincent were late scratches for the Jazz game. Bronny James is also not with the team as he has been assigned to the South Bay Lakers.