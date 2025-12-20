The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will go head-to-head on Saturday night. Rui Hachimura is among the Lakers players listed on the injury report, so is he playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Hachimura is dealing with right groin soreness. The Lakers are dealing with multiple injury concerns at the moment, so they would certainly benefit from having Hachimura on the floor on Saturday night.

Here's everything we know about Rui Hachimura's injury status for tonight's game vs. the Clippers.

Rui Hachimura's injury status vs. Clippers

According to the NBA injury report, Hachimura is listed as questionable to play.

The Lakers and Clippers may play near one another, but the teams are quite distant in the Western Conference standings. The Lakers' 19-7 record is good for fourth in the West, while the Clippers are 6-21 and in 14th place in the conference.

Although the Clippers have struggled to say the least, they are capable of pulling off an upset on any given night. The Lakers are hoping to have Hachimura available against the Clippers. For now, the answer to the question of if Hachimura will play tonight is uncertain.

Lakers' injury report

The Lakers have five players listed on the injury report for Saturday night's game.

Rui Hachimura (right groin soreness): Questionable

Deandre Ayton (left elbow soreness): Out

Austin Reaves (left calf strain): Out

Gabe Vincent (low back soreness): Out

Bronny James (G League on assignment): Out

Clippers' injury report

Five Clippers players are listed on the injury report.