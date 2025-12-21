James Harden and the LA Clippers ended their five-game losing streak with a home win against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, igniting what they hope will be the start of a turnaround from the slow start they've had.

The Clippers defeated the Lakers, 103-88, with Harden recording a 21-point, 10-assist double-double in the win. Kawhi Leonard poured in a team-high 32 points and 12 rebounds, while John Collins added 17 points and 12 rebounds, marking his first double-double as a Clipper.

LeBron James scored 36 points for the Lakers on an efficient 15-of-28 shooting from the field. James was the only Lakers player to make more than three field goals and shoot over 50 percent from the field.

The return of Harden marked one of the few, rare times that two of the top-10 player in all-time scoring faced off against one another.

Harden, who recently surpassed Carmelo Anthony for 10th on the all-time scoring list, didn't even want to entertain a conversation with LeBron James as one of the top scorers in the league out of respect for how far ahead he is of the rest of the pack.

“Don't even say LeBron in this conversation,” Harden joked. “LeBron is… Nobody's — when we talk about that record — nobody's ever catching that. But just to be back out there, I'm not, I only missed one game, but just to be back out there and giving my teammates an opportunity to help them win the game was important for me. So it wasn't pretty, but we got to win, so we just got to build momentum off this.”

LeBron James finished the night with 42,406 career points in the regular season, a full 14,000 points ahead of 10th place Harden.

Harden has played in 26 of the Clippers first 28 games, averaging 25.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 43.3 percent from the field and 37.3 percent fro. three

In 11 appearances so far this season, LeBron James is averaging 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 48 percent from the field and 28.3 percent from three.