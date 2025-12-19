Even as Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James continues the twilight of his career, he's still facing top-level competition every single night. However, even when facing the Utah Jazz, the fourth-worst team record-wise in the Western Conference, the quality of the team doesn't matter. Players like Jazz rising star Keyonte George are going to come out swinging, especially if it means a chance at taking out the Lakers, Luka Doncic, and James, arguably one of the greatest players of all time.

“Confidence,” James shared postgame on what's stood out to him about the level George is playing at this season.

Reporter: What stands out about Keyonte George this season?

LeBron James: “Confidence.”

Reporter: Is he an All-Star this season?

Although the Jazz were unable to secure the win in their 143-135 home loss to James and the Lakers, George rose to the occasion. The Utah guard finished the game with a Utah-best 34 points on 45 percent shooting. It was another strong game for George. The Jazz guard has taken his game to another level this season. However, even in the eyes of James, there's a hilarious reason why the Lakers superstar isn't sure if George's play will earn him All-Star honors this year.

“I’m the wrong guy to ask that question to, champ,” James said when asked about George's All-Star credentials. “I watch YouTube golf these days. So, I'm the wrong guy to ask about that. He played great tonight, and great the last time we played them. He's playing good ball versus us. But, yeah. I'm more of on the Bryan Bros and Grant Horvat and Bryson DeChambeau and the rest of those guys.”

By no means were James' comments about George any sign of disrespect. Instead, it just further drives home his newfound love late in his career: The game of golf. Earlier this season, James shared on X, formerly Twitter, that he loves watching golf videos on YouTube.