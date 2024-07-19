Bronny James is in such a complicated position. The Los Angeles Lakers rookie has extremely high expectations set for him, expectations that look gargantuan compared to where he was selected. As a result, there's a sizable group of fans that are, to put it lightly, not big fans of him.

Amidst all the criticism Bronny has faced, a friend of his father has come to his defense. In an interview with Taylor Rooks, the comedian defended the Lakers rookie from the criticism he's faced.

Hart was not happy with the discussions about nepotism surrounding Bronny James. To Hart, it was just LeBron trying to give his son the best possible opportunity to succeed. Whether the Lakers rookie succeeds or not is a different question, but Hart argues that it's a parent's responsibility to give their children the tools and position to succeed and let them figure it out from there.

“Why would Bron not want his child to succeed? Have we skipped to this high level of ignorance that we forget that’s his child? Why do single moms work 20 jobs? Why? Because they’re trying to get whatever they can so that their child has the tools so that they can succeed.”, Hart said.

“My daughter is here now. My daughter is in love with the idea of creativity, producing, and developing. It’s my job as a father to not only give her the right information but put her in the best position to succeed. It’s your job as my child to do the work.”

It's an interesting take. Hart does have a good point: why wouldn't LeBron want his son to get the best possible chance to succeed. Bringing him to the Lakers is only half of the story: he needs to prove that he truly belongs there. He can't just coast and ride off to the sunset.

Bronny James' Rollercoaster Summer League Ride

Bronny James is getting the full Summer League treatment. His first two games were complete duds, with the second one being particularly terrible. Critics were quick to jump on the hate train, clowning on the Lakers rookie. They claimed that he didn't belong in the league, that he was just an undeserving nepotism.

In his last two games, though, James has graudally been playing better and better. His last game against the Sacramento Kings was his best game yet. The Lakers rookie had 13 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals in the winning effort. This time, it was Bronny fans who started cheering and being boisterous on Twitter.

The truth is that strip Bronny James of the hype around him, and he's just your usual late second-round prospect. He will have his highs and lows, but he's likely going to be a solid role player at best. The Lakers rookie himself seems to embrace that low. Fans should not be too harsh on him (he's still 19), but they also should stop over-hyping him.

The Lakers will play their final Summer League game tomorrow against the Chicago Bulls.