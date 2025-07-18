Amid the controversies surrounding his leadership, Lloyd Howell Jr. on Thursday announced his resignation as the executive director of the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).

Howell has come under fire following the release of a 61-page arbitration report about a supposed “collusion” with league owners. According to ESPN, the NFL and the NFLPA made an “unusual confidentiality agreement” to conceal the arbitration report, which was revealed recently on the “Pablo Torre Finds Out” podcast.

Howell acknowledged the seriousness of the matter, which forced him to step down.

“It's clear that my leadership has become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day. For this reason I have informed the NFLPA Executive Committee that I am stepping down as executive director of the NFLPA and chairman of the board of NFL Players effective immediately,” said Howell in a statement, as shared by NFL reporter Ari Meirov.

A past lawsuit about his alleged sexual discrimination and retaliation during his time as a senior executive at Booz Allen also surfaced. While it was eventually settled, the issue has raised concerns that players who voted for him to the NFLPA in 2023 might not have been aware of the purported transgressions.

Howell, who graduated from Harvard Business School, was also found to have served as a part-time consultant for The Carlyle Group, a private company that the NFL approved to seek minority ownership stakes in its teams. Howell said this happened before he was elected to the NFLPA. He, however, continued with his role despite the conflict of interest, according to ESPN.

Despite his resignation, Howell stressed that he will continue to support the players.

“I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish at the NFLPA over the past two years. I will be rooting for the players from the sidelines as loud as ever, and I know the NFLPA will continue to ensure that players remain firmly at the center of football's future,” said Howell.

As of writing, the NFLPA has yet to name a possible replacement for Howell.