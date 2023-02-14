There are few players in the history of the game that could match the pure savagery that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant brought to the table. This man was as merciless as they came on the basketball court. Just ask Brandon Jennings.

On a recent podcast guesting, Jennings told his tale of one of his favorite Kobe moments. This happened during his rookie year with the Milwaukee Bucks.

In case you forgot, Jennings was one of the hottest rookies in his class early on. Apparently, Bryant took notice, and he decided to put the young Buck in his place the moment he faced him on the court:

“My first Kobe moment, he gave me a look. I was like, ‘This dude is serious,'” Jennings said of the former Lakers superstar. “It was my rookie year, and I already scored 55 (points), and this was when he hit the game-winner in Milwaukee. So everybody was dapping, he came on the court serious and looked at me like… ‘You ain’t s–t little n—a.’ … I was like, ‘Okay, it’s on.’

“I remember him missing a game-winner, and then going back to that same spot and making it.”

"he [kobe] came on the court serious & looked at me like… you ain't s**t"

That’s just a typical Kobe Bryant moment, and more than a few players out there will have a similar story about their own encounter with the late, great Lakers icon. Jennings himself admits that Bryant is his favorite player, and there’s no denying that this first meeting had a significant impact on his admiration for the five-time NBA champ.

The best part about Kobe (or probably the worst depending on where you’re sitting) is that the Lakers legend backs up his talk. Just like in the case of Jennings, Bryant did prove that he “ain’t s–t” by hitting a savage game-winner to defeat the Bucks.