On 8/24, or Mamba Day, it has been officially announced that Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant will be getting a statue to commemorate his legacy. Although this is the biggest news of Mamba Day, a clip of Tracy McGrady reflecting on the time Kobe Bryant ‘demolished' him in one-on-one in Paris is making the rounds as well, via Showtime Basketball.

"I call Kobe [Bryant] like 'Bro what? What are you talking about… We was working on our individual skills guarding each other… Damn, you was keeping score?!'" Tracy McGrady on the time Kobe "demolished" him 1-on-1 in Paris 🤣🐍 (via @shobasketball)pic.twitter.com/66dz0dVLBR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 24, 2023

“Kob' [Kobe Bryant] was playing one-on-one, you [Tracy McGrady] was working out…I learned from a young age of playing with Kob,' he loved to play mind games with you, to test you, you know what I mean?”

Tracy McGrady tells the hilarious story of an infamous one-on-one game between him and Kobe Bryant where Bryant reportedly beat him 11-2. McGrady goes on to say that he thought they were just working out, but in reality Bryant was keeping score without saying anything.

McGrady continues by telling the story of how years later, Bryant brought up the game again but switched the score to 11-4. Meanwhile, Kevin Garnett is laughing hysterically because he claims that this sounds exactly like something Bryant would do. McGrady agrees, stressing that Bryant loved to play mind games and mess with people because he was such a competitor.

In honor of Mamba Day, this is quite the amazing story from McGrady reflecting on some time he spent with the late, great Mamba. Keep an eye out on social media for any more incredible stories surrounding the Lakers legend on 8/24 Mamba Day, as there is no doubt that there are plenty of more anecdotes about the legend of Kobe Bryant.