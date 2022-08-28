The death of Bill Russell in August shook the NBA world by storm. The legendary Boston Celtics center was one of the best ambassadors for the game. Russell was honored by every single NBA team, and the league made sure his legacy was never forgotten by retiring his jersey number. Since then, fans have been calling for another NBA legend to get his jersey retired: Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant.

But while Bryant is a legend in his own right, one of Russell’s peers doesn’t think it’s right to give the Lakers star the same treatment. Speaking to TMZ, NBA legend Julius Erving chimed in on the discussion. The ex-Sixers legend said that there’s simply no comparison between Russell and Bryant.