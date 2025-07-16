Building on the progress of the 2024 MLB Draft, three HBCU players earned selections in the 2025 MLB Draft. Florida A&M catcher Broedy Poppell was selected by the San Francisco Giants in the 13th round, as Alabama State saw two players drafted in the 20th round: infielder Juan Cruz with the 591st pick by the Washington Nationals and catcher Kameron Douglas by the Detroit Tigers with the 609th pick.

Poppell was a standout player for the Rattlers, excelling both defensively and offensively. As the team’s catcher, he recorded a .973 fielding percentage with 258 putouts. He earned Southwestern Athletic Conference first-team honors in 2025 and second-team recognition in 2024.

At the plate, Poppell was a force to be reckoned with, boasting a .325 batting average, leading the team with 69 hits and 12 home runs, and ranking second on FAMU’s roster with 58 runs scored. He is the first FAMU baseball player to be drafted since Aubrey McCarty, who was selected in the 26th round by the Colorado Rockies. Poppell marks the 29th MLB draft pick in FAMU's program history.

Meanwhile, Alabama State continues its tradition of producing standout MLB professionals, with Cruz posting impressive stats. In 60 starts, Cruz showcased his talent by hitting .420 with 23 doubles, 2 triples, and 14 home runs, along with 73 RBIs (3rd in SWAC). He also recorded a .690 slugging percentage and a .480 on-base percentage. He earned honors as an NCBWA Third-Team All-American, ABCA Second-Team All-Region, SWAC Co-Hitter of the Year, and First-Team All-SWAC.

Douglass had an impressive season that captured the attention of MLB front offices. He recorded 16 doubles, 1 triple, 14 home runs, and 56 RBIs. He also ranked highly in several SWAC categories, finishing 3rd in total hits (73), 5th in home runs and sacrifice flies, 8th in RBIs, and 10th in slugging percentage (.616).

Alabama State achieved a major milestone in the 2024 MLB Draft, with Randy Flores becoming the school’s second-highest pick ever in the 8th round. This marks the first time since 2015 that two players from the program were selected in the same draft. The school’s record for the most players drafted in a single year was set in 2014, with three players, including Emmanuel Marrero, their highest-ever pick in the 7th round.