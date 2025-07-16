Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf's first NBA Summer League with the Brooklyn Nets is in the books. The rookie guard duo will rest during the team's final game in Las Vegas on Wednesday vs. the Orlando Magic. Brooklyn will be on the second night of a back-to-back following Tuesday's 97-93 loss to the New York Knicks.

Traore and Saraf both made their third Summer League appearance on Tuesday, while fellow rookies Egor Demin and Danny Wolf rested the front end of the back-to-back. While Traore and Saraf continued to flash their offensive capabilities, they struggled to find their footing for much of the game.

Traore posted two points and two assists on 1-of-8 shooting in 19 minutes. He exited the game after taking a hard fall late in the fourth quarter and did not return due to back discomfort.

Meanwhile, Saraf finished with 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals on 4-of-13 shooting in 30 minutes.

How did Nets draft picks Nolan Traore and Ben Saraf fare at Summer League?

Both players had encouraging and subpar stretches during their three Summer League appearances. Traore averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 turnvoers on 30.4 percent shooting in 22.8 minutes per game. Saraf posted similar numbers, averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.7 turnovers on 30.4 percent shooting in 22.9 minutes per game.

Both were highly effective at breaking down defenders off the dribble and touching the paint, albeit in different ways, but struggled to finish at the rim. Traore used his elite speed to routinely blow by defenders, while Saraf flashed a variety of crafty crossovers and spin moves on his way to the hoop.

Nolan Traore with a smooth drive and finish for his first bucket as a Net.

Ben Saraf has been very physical as a driver in these games.

The rookie guard duo was noticeably hesitant to pull the trigger from three, a primary concern surrounding both players entering the draft. Traore shot 1-of-7 from distance, while Saraf was 0-of-4 across Brooklyn's three contests. Their development as three-point shooters will determine their viability as lead ball-handlers at the next level.

The next time we see Traore and Saraf in game action will come when the Nets open the preseason. Demin and Wolf will be available for Wednesday's Summer League finale.