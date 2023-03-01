Over three years after Kobe Bryant’s death, a court ruled in favor of his wife Vanessa in a legal battle that centered on first responders sharing graphic images of the Los Angeles Lakers star when he was found dead at the crash site.

The news was reported by The New York Times:

“Today marks the successful culmination of Mrs. Bryant’s courageous battle to hold accountable those who engaged in this grotesque conduct,” Luis Li, Bryant’s lawyer, said in a statement. “She fought for her husband, her daughter, and all those in the community whose deceased family were treated with similar disrespect. We hope her victory at trial and this settlement will put an end to this practice.”

Breaking News: Los Angeles County agreed to pay Vanessa Bryant and her daughters nearly $30 million to settle a lawsuit and potential claims over the sharing of graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe and Gianna Bryant in January 2020. https://t.co/LaJrmeo1Zq — The New York Times (@nytimes) March 1, 2023

While Kobe Bryant’s death will be a pain that will last a lifetime, hopefully the ruling could help bring a little bit more peace for Vanessa and her family.