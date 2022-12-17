By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers still sit below .500 and its clear reinforcements are needed at the trade deadline. Funny enough, a familiar face has crept onto their radar, with rumors swirling that LA is interested in Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who is enjoying a career campaign in DC in 2022-23. He was part of the Russell Westbrook trade in the summer of 2021.

This week, Kuz spoke out on the Lakers eyeing him and while he’s blessed they’re keen on a reunion, he also fired a subtle shot at the organization for getting rid of him in the first place. Via Fox Sports:

“I think it just shows you the grass is not always greener,” Kuzma said. “It’s definitely a good thing because at the end of the day, that means I’ve been playing well, and I have value in this league, that a team would want to trade for me. It’s a blessing.”

Kyle Kuzma is averaging 21.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per night while shooting 34% from downtown. He’s emerged as a go-to option for Washington alongside Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. The Wizards are in brutal shape though, losing eight in a row.

Kuz has already voiced he plans to decline his player option for 2023-24 and try his luck in free agency in order to secure the bag but with the direction DC is heading in lately, perhaps the organization would be willing to move him in February so they don’t lose him for nothing next summer.

The Lakers could surely use more shooting and defense, which is why Kuzma would be a viable option. But, it’s unlikely he’d have a big role as he has in Washington. That may not be so appealing.