By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Details of trade talks between the New York Knicks and Los Angeles Lakers recently emerged, per HoopsHype and Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The Lakers desperately need shooting. Their woes from beyond the arc have been well-documented throughout the first portion of the season. Any success they have found this year has not stemmed from impressive long-range shooting. Meanwhile, the Knicks are reportedly looking to package a deal of Cam Reddish and Evan Fournier together.

According to HoopsHype, the Knicks reportedly attempted to trade Fournier to the Lakers for Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn. However, LA would likely ask New York to attach a draft pick to any trade involving Evan Fournier given his large contract, even with the inclusion of Reddish.

Reddish has reportedly received interest on the trade market. He would be a strong fit in LA for the Lakers. But teams such as the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks may also attempt to acquire him from New York. Reddish is a trade candidate without question. But it will be interesting to see if the Lakers have enough assets to land him in a deal.

In addition to Fournier and Reddish, Los Angeles has also been connected to Bojan Bogdanovic. The issue plaguing the Lakers is the fact that they don’t have many assets to deal away. One has to imagine that a possible 3-team trade could aid in getting a deal completed. If not, the Lakers would be forced into including valuable future draft picks into a trade.