With their first move of the 2023 NBA free agency period, the Los Angeles Lakers signed forward Taurean Prince to a one-year, $4.5 million contract, according to various sources.

Prince checks multiple boxes for the Lakers. At 6'7, 218 pounds, the 29-year-old offers ideal size on the wing along with defensive versatility. He's also a career 37.2% 3-point shooter who made 43% of his corner-3 looks last season.

Prince averaged 9.1 points and 2.4 rebounds on .467/.381/.844 shooting splits across 54 games for the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2022-23 — the overall most efficient shooting season of his career. He spent his first three seasons with the Atlanta Hawks before two years with the Brooklyn Nets, one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers, then two in Minnesota. As a rookie, Prince played under Darvin Ham, who was then an assistant in Atlanta.

The Wolves declined Prince's $7.4 million option earlier this week, rendering him an unrestricted free agent.

The Lakers used their bi-annual exception on Prince. They still have the $12.4 million non-taxpayer midlevel exception at their disposal, which they can use on one player or split up — perhaps to help them retain Dennis Schroder (and Lonnie Walker IV). Eric Gordon and Brook Lopez are among the names to watch, too, though both would likely garner the entire NTMLE, leaving Schroder's future with the team in limbo.

The deployment of the bi-annual exception — with the organization had available because they didn't use it in 2022-23 — means the Lakers will be hard-capped for 2023-24 at the $172.3 million first tax apron. At the time of this post, the Lakers have about $69 million left to use on free agents, including Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, and D'Angelo Russell — each are who are expected to command at least $18 million annually.

Troy Brown Jr., who spent last season as a useful 3-and-D type for the Lakers, signed with Minnesota.