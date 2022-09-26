Lakers eyeing ex-Celtic reserve for training camp deal

The Los Angeles Lakers are still finding answers after a season that’s left them frustrated, having missed the playoffs with a 33-49 record despite the addition of former MVP Russell Westbrook. While LeBron James played at his usual elite level, Westbrook’s struggles, in addition to the lack of quality players all around in the Lakers roster last season especially after Anthony Davis’ nagging injury problems, doomed the Lakers, and now they are learning their lesson, trying to add some quality shooting off the bench especially after seeing rivals Boston Celtics almost claim their 18th championship in the 2022 NBA Finals.

With the Lakers roster still in flux after the additions of Dennis Schroder and Patrick Beverley, they are reportedly set to sign ex-Celtic forward Matt Ryan, per The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

Sources: The Lakers plan to sign G/F Matt Ryan on a non-guaranteed deal. Four-year NBA veteran Dwayne Bacon is also working toward training camp deal with the Lakers. Ryan was with the Celtics on a two-way last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2022

As Charania noted, Matt Ryan was on a two-way deal with the Celtics last season, and he was part of the roster that took the reigning champions Golden State Warriors to six games in the finals. He did not see any meaningful minutes for the Celtics last year, appearing in only five minutes all season long during garbage time against the Memphis Grizzlies back in April. In 30 G-League games splitting time between the Grand Rapids Gold and Maine Celtics, however, he averaged a solid 19.4 points on 47% shooting from the field and 41% from beyond the arc on 9.4 three-point attempts per game, and he’s clearly impressed teams with his shooting potential.

Not many players have suited up for both the iconic purple and gold of the Lakers and the classic Celtic green, with recent signee Dennis Schroder being the most recent player to do so and Shaquille O’Neal being the most famous one to make the switch, although he suited up for the Celtics after he was way past his prime. Schroder, in particular, should be a good addition for the Lakers even if he didn’t fit the more gritty defensive identity the Celtics leaned on en route to a finals run.

If Matt Ryan could translate his G-League performances into the NBA then he could be such a low-cost, low-risk addition to a Lakers team still starved of shooting. After all, Ryan was selected to the USA Men’s Basketball Team for the FIBA qualifying window back in February, and hopefully for Lakers fans, he becomes an unsung hero, similar to Austin Reaves last season.