With the start of the 2023-24 NBA season only about one week away, most teams are in the process of evaluating their rosters and making their final roster cuts/transactions. Oct. 23 is the deadline for teams to have their regular season rosters finalized but most teams will probably have that done before then. The Los Angeles Lakers have one regular contract spot left on their roster but they don't necessarily have to fill that. Some teams leave an open roster spot for future flexibility. But the Lakers did sign guard Louis King to a contract this week as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com.

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed forward Louis King to a deal, his agent @GeorgeLangberg of GSL Sports Group tells @hoopshype. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 18, 2023

Louis King does have NBA experience so it's not a stretch to think that he might be a contender for the Lakers final roster spot. It's not clear what kind of contract Louis King signed, however. He was initially acquire by the Lakers G League team the South Bay Lakers in a trade with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

King went undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, but was signed to a two-way contract by the Detroit Pistons. He also has had stints with the Sacramento Kings and most recently with the Philadelphia 76ers last season.

King is a G League veteran though and has played for the Westchester Knicks, Rio Grande Valley Vipers and Delaware Blue Coats. He's appeared in a total of 27 NBA games since the 2019-2020 season. He holds career averages of 4.8 points per game, 1.6 rebounds and 0.9 assists with splits of 41.7 percent shooting from the field, 35.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 65 percent shooting from the free-throw line.