With the start of the 2023-24 NBA season set begin next month and training camps set to get underway, teams are in the process of finalizing their rosters. NBA teams are permitted to bring up to 21 players to camp. Once the regular season begins, they must cut down their rosters to no more than 15 standard contracts and three two-way contracts. The Minnesota Timberwolves are a team heading into this season with reason for optimism consider the leap Anthony Edwards is projected to take. The Timberwolves continued to fill out their roster this week with the re-signing of Matt Ryan to a two-way contract as per Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Free agent G/F Matt Ryan is signing a two-way NBA deal to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Ryan shot 38.1 percent from 3-point land across 34 games for the Lakers and T'Wolves last season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) September 26, 2023

The Timberwolves had two of their two-way roster spots filled before re-signing Matt Ryan to a two-way contract. Ryan had been a restricted free agent after the Wolves had tendered a qualifying offer. Ryan first broke on the NBA scene when he made the Los Angeles Lakers roster out of camp and hit a game-winning three-point shot at the beginning of last season.

The Lakers ultimately cut Ryan and he joined the Timberwolves on a two-way contract. He began his NBA career, however, with the Boston Celtics ahead of the 2021-22 season when he signed a two-way contract. Over the course of two seasons, Ryan has appeared in 35 NBA games and has averaged 3.6 points per game.

Ryan's specialty though is his three-point shooting. He holds a career-average of 36.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and he shot 42.4 percent in 22 games played with the Timberwolves last season.