Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper talks about Anthony Davis and what he wants to see out of him this season.

Los Angeles Lakers legend Michael Cooper gave some thoughtful insight on the team's performance and star Anthony Davis on the show “NBA Legends Lounge.” When asked his thoughts about the Lakers first loss of the season to the Denver Nuggets back in the season opener, he said that Davis has to play better if he wants to be a featured player.

“If [Anthony Davis is] gonna be the face of the [Lakers] and the organization, he's gonna have to come with a better game,” Cooper said. “Again, it's the first game of the season, unfortunately it was against the defending champion, but usually the team coming in on ring night, you're able to steal a win…It's going to be an interesting season all-year long.”

Cooper is most certainly a Lakers legend as he spent 12 years with the organization as a part of five championship teams and himself has made five NBA all-defensive first teams. Fans will be sure to take his thoughts seriously and it looks Davis did as well as he's been enjoying a solid start to his 2023-24 campaign.

While Davis had to miss a good portion of the game Monday night in the loss against the Miami Heat due to injury, he's averaging 23.9 points, 12 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game. There is always lots of talk about Davis and if he's too inconsistent as he can have big offensive games one night and disappear the next.

In the quest to prove Cooper and doubters wrong, another challenge is staying healthy as he has been injury-prone in his career. However, after the loss to Miami, Davis said to the media that he expects to be suited up to take on the Houston Rockets in the Lakers next game on Wednesday.