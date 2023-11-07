Darvin Ham questioned LeBron James' free throw count and D'Angelo Russell's ejection.

Playing short-handed — in a game that would be decided by one point — the Los Angeles Lakers needed all the help they could get to hang with the Miami Heat. Instead, Darvin Ham and LeBron James felt like their squad was on the wrong side of curious and costly officiating.

The Lakers entered Monday's game at the Kaseya Center down a handful of rotation pieces: Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Gabe Vincent (Taurean Prince returned from a two-game absence). Anthony Davis suffered a hip spasm in the second quarter and was done after 25 minutes.

Late in the third period, Ham was assessed his first technical foul of the season for arguing. With 7:52 remaining in the fourth quarter and the Lakers trailing by 10, D'Angelo Russell (13 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists) was given two Ts in one sequence for protesting a kick ball and then — according to crew chief James Williams, per the official pool report — for disrespectfully addressing the ref.

On the quick hook, Russell said he was “still trying to figure it out” and would rather not discuss it. His head coach theorized that the “perspective of inconsistency” may have prompted his point guard's ejection.

“All I want is an explanation sometimes,” said Ham. “And to not get that for the rest of the game once I got my technical … We just want balance and consistency … I don't think I talked to the crew chief for the rest of the time after getting my technical. But it is what it is. I come from a world where we use the saying: ‘Don't ask, don't expect, don't beg' in terms of officiating.”

The Lakers were also given a technical for a delay of game in the fourth quarter. LeBron said he rolled the ball to the sideline where the impending inbound was to occur but Ham momentarily held the ball with his foot, prompting the T.

“I think some of the things we couldn't control controlled the game a little bit in the fourth quarter. That's unfortunate.” LeBron opined.

Russell's absence was felt in crunch time. The Lakers — led by LeBron (3o points) and Austin Reaves (23 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists) valiantly fought back to within one but failed to score in the final two minutes, missing four 3s — including a potential buzzer-beater by Cam Reddish — and committing a turnover on their final five possessions.

Of course, as LeBron emphasized, the impact of four technical free throws is magnified in a one-point game.

Ham, who lauded his team's overall effort, expanded his criticism of the officiating to include LeBron's low free throw count.

“I see Bron shooting four free throws and the amount of times he attacked the rim, the amount of times he was slapped on the arm, which I could see plain as day. For that not to be called, man. He's not flopping. He's not flopping. I'm watching him go to the hole strong. We talk about playing downhill with force, playing to the rim with force, not depending on the whistle, go try to make a play. If you get the whistle, great. If not, try to get the bucket first. I just need an explanation on certain plays that I felt should've gone the other way or should've not been called.”

The Lakers (and their fans) have long lamented how LeBron is officiated. LeBron, too, has historically used the podium — especially early in the season — to point out what he feels are officiating discrepancies. He detailed two specific plays in Miami when he attacked the rim and felt substantial contact.

“The explanations with what they're telling me are not consistent with what's actually happening on the floor. … I don't know what to — I'm going over respectfully, telling them what's going on in the play and I consistently get to the line three or four times a game, sometimes not even at all, which is weird. So, just gotta keep driving, keep putting pressure on the rim, and see if it turns. We had some tough-break calls not in our favor tonight.”

LeBron ranks 18th in the NBA in free throw attempts per game (6.0). He took 17 over the previous two outings.

Overall, the Lakers were dinged for three more fouls than the Heat and shot two fewer free throws.