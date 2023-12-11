The Los Angeles Lakers will raise an NBA In-Season Tournament championship banner after defeating the Indiana Pacers

The Los Angeles Lakers will raise an NBA In-Season Tournament championship banner, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported. It was initially uncertain if LA would hang a banner for the tournament, but the Lakers ultimately decided to do so.

The banner will reportedly be hung at Crypto.com Arena on December 18. Charania also noted that the banner will have a different look, since it's different than an actual NBA Finals banner.

“The Lakers' new banner for their home arena will be a different shape and color than the existing NBA championship banners to make it distinct. The team wants to honor the moment but recognizes its distinction among titles,” Charania said.

Lakers win NBA In-Season Tournament

The NBA In-Season Tournament ended up being a success. It provided a lot of excitement early in the year for fans, coaches and players. LeBron James and Anthony Davis led Los Angeles to the victory in the in-season tourney championship.

Lakers head coach Darvin Ham praised the tournament following Saturday's win as well.

“[We were] playing some highly intense basketball games with the playoff/NCAA Tournament atmosphere, being in a neutral city. I dig it. It was a beautiful experience,” Ham said.

The NBA In-Season Tournament also received other glowing reviews. It appears that the tournament is here to stay.

For the Lakers, the focus now turns back to the season and preparing to make a competitive run. The ultimate goal is to win an NBA championship, something they last did in 2020.

LeBron, Davis and the rest of the team should be proud of their effort in the tournament, though. They earned the victory without question. And now a banner will be raised to honor their accomplishment.